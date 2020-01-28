Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.04. Stryker also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.00-9.20 EPS.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.20. 1,702,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.44. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 1-year low of $160.79 and a 1-year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.16.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

