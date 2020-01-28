Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,346,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 437,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $1,195,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,738,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.87 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

