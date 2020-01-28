Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 17,454.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after buying an additional 1,824,678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

WU stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,751. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

