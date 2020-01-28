Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 159 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.01 and a 200-day moving average of $142.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

