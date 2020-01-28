Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMMF. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

In other news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $33,920.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.