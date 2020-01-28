Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE SU opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.