SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 339.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after buying an additional 846,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 81.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,252,000 after buying an additional 451,761 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 341.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 583,250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,019,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 34.5% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 566,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 145,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.