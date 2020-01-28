sUSD Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $1,863.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00010536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 6,986,962 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

