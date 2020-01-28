Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $7,457,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

ALB stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.19. 661,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $93.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.