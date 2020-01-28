Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.23

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.23 and last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 3398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

