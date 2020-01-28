SyncFab (MFG) Reaches Market Cap of $196,643.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinExchange and Cobinhood. SyncFab has a market cap of $196,643.00 and approximately $438,629.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SyncFab has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.77 or 0.03221427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00196882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,017,632 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Bancor Network and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.