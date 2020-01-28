Tael (WABI) Market Capitalization Tops $8.42 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001326 BTC on major exchanges including $45.75, $119.16, $4.92 and $34.91. Tael has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and $535,506.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.82 or 0.05572927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00127744 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033576 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

