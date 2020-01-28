TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

MRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MRKR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 242,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 15.83. TapImmune has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.01.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TapImmune will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

