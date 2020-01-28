TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

MRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MRKR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 242,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 15.83. TapImmune has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.01.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TapImmune will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Analyst Recommendations for TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit