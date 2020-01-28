Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on February 18th

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 18,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Targa Resources to earn ($0.10) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -3,640.0%.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. 15,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

