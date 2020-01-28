Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras bought 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 885.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Target Hospitality by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 220,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,183. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

