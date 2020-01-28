TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance K. Opperman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCF shares. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, December 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.