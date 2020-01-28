TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.
Shares of TCF stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance K. Opperman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
About TCF Financial
TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.