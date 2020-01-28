TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 397,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

AINV opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Apollo Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.