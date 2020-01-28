TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $146,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746,543 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,833,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,891,000 after buying an additional 285,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,744,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $121.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average of $114.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

