TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 63 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after acquiring an additional 121,062 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,628,000 after acquiring an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,501,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 963,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,866,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

NYSE ECL opened at $196.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.11 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

