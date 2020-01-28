TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 231,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

