TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.62.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

