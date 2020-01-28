Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $393.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teledyne Technologies ended 2019 on a solid note, with fourth-quarter top and bottom lines exceeding the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Solid backlog trends indicate impressive revenue growth prospects for Teledyne. Increasing spending provisions adopted by the U.S. government should drive order growth for defense contractors like Teledyne. Continued strength in microelectromechanical systems market is expected to boost further growth. However, economic weakness is increasingly affecting China, which has made the company skeptical about its expansion in this country. A comparative analysis of the company’s historical P/E TTM ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture, which raises investors’ concern. Moreover, the company’s debt level is increasing.”

TDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.50.

NYSE:TDY traded up $6.32 on Tuesday, reaching $376.73. 53,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.26 and a 200-day moving average of $326.17. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $216.52 and a 52-week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total value of $1,715,274.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,149. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

