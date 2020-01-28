Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Charter Equity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.25 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 51.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter worth about $149,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

