Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

