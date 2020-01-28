TELIX Pharmaceutical (ASX:TLX) Trading Down 2%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

TELIX Pharmaceutical (ASX:TLX)’s stock price was down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.46 ($1.03) and last traded at A$1.49 ($1.06), approximately 1,022,665 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.52 ($1.08).

The company has a market cap of $377.39 million and a P/E ratio of -16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.00.

TELIX Pharmaceutical Company Profile (ASX:TLX)

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, an oncology company, develops molecularly targeted radiation products for unmet needs in cancer care in Australia. Its products include TLX101, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; TLX250, which is in Phase II for the diagnosis and treatment of renal cancer; TLX250-CDx, which is in Phase III for the imaging of clear cell renal cell cancer; TLX591, which is in pre-Phase III for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TLX591-CDx, which is in Phase III for the imaging of prostate cancer.

