Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.55

Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.55 and traded as high as $29.90. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBNK. BidaskClub lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $288.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director David S. Murakami sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $29,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,333.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $28,206.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,005 shares in the company, valued at $846,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $194,336. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 513,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 130,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

