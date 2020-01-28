Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $127.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Randolph Co Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 120,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 19,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average is $124.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

