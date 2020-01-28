Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu Sells 22,462 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at $8,298,154.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,104. The firm has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

