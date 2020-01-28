Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 130.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Textron by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,890. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

