Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 46,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 169,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 61,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $132.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

