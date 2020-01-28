ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €14.95 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.95 ($17.38) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TKA. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.52 ($15.72).

FRA TKA opened at €11.14 ($12.95) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.95. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

