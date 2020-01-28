TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TIFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TI Fluid Systems to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 273.83 ($3.60).

Shares of TIFS opened at GBX 231 ($3.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TI Fluid Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 282 ($3.71).

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

