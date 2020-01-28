Titomic (ASX:TTT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.81 ($0.57) and last traded at A$0.82 ($0.58), approximately 306,786 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.85 ($0.60).

The firm has a market cap of $103.68 million and a P/E ratio of -13.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About Titomic (ASX:TTT)

Titomic Limited operates in the additive manufacturing sector in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of the Titomic Kinetic Fusion process, an automated additive manufacturing process that is used for the application of cold-gas dynamic spraying of titanium or titanium alloy particles onto a scaffold to produce a load bearing structure.

