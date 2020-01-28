Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.52, 900,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,427,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). Equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -15.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

