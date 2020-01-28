TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.97. 90,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.11 million and a PE ratio of -987.50.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TORC Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.58.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.