Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $18,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,356,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,340,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,559.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 571,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 561,805 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after purchasing an additional 509,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. 41,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.