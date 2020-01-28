Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 4,385 Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) by 203.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.67% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 12.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 36.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care stock opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 1-year low of $88.27 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1334 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Health Care’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.