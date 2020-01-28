Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Down 40.2% in January

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 623,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TM stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.54. 6,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,146. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $116.40 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 981,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5,706.4% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 350,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after buying an additional 344,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 251,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

