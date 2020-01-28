Traders Purchase Large Volume of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 26,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the average daily volume of 2,712 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.49.

MLCO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 94,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,726,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,783,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 949,214 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 491,064 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,266,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,262,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 377,757 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

