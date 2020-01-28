Transcodium (TNS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111,743.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Transcodium token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. Transcodium has a total market cap of $88,642.00 and approximately $111,743.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.03172887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

