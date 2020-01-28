TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 790,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,702,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransEnterix by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 991,120 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in TransEnterix by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TransEnterix by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 456,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TransEnterix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 116,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransEnterix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,382,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 95,525 shares in the last quarter.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit