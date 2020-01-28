TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 790,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,702,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransEnterix by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 991,120 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in TransEnterix by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TransEnterix by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 456,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TransEnterix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 116,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransEnterix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,382,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 95,525 shares in the last quarter.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.