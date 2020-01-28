Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus cut their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.14.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.87. 447,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $123.61 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

