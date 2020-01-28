Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Price Up 6%

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.28, approximately 104,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 168,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

TMQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 39,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 488,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,001,579 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.