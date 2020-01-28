Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.40 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.12), approximately 340,279 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 262,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.40 ($1.11).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70.

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other Troy Income & Growth Trust news, insider David Warnock purchased 170,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £139,623.04 ($183,666.19).

About Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT)

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.