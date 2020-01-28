True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,761. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.07. The firm has a market cap of $678.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.14 and a 1-year high of C$7.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNT.UN. Laurentian increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Dividend History for True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit