True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,761. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.07. The firm has a market cap of $678.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.14 and a 1-year high of C$7.49.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNT.UN. Laurentian increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.