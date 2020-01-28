TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,689 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,332,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,913,000 after buying an additional 281,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,368,000 after buying an additional 691,381 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,280,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after buying an additional 1,026,362 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.91. 4,831,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,709. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.