TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.34. 881,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,930. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

