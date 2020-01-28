TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. 9,893,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

