TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,213. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.29. 46,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

