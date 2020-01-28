TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.27% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB remained flat at $$50.66 during trading on Tuesday. 1,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,564. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

